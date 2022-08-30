Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for owner of pig found Tuesday

Courtesy Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for the owner of a pig found near Shoal Creek Parkway and north Harrison Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The department kept a sense of humor while working to reunite the pig with her owner.

"We realize the jokes we are opening ourselves up to with this; but it’s worth it if we find her owner," KCPD said in a Tweet.

Officers found the pig in the street this morning. Police say she is around 50-60 lbs and has a healthy appetite.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shoal Creek Pet Division at 816-413-3400.

If an owner is not located, police will work with KC Pet Project.

