KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

De'Mariana Johnson was last seen in the 3700 block of Askew around 1:00 a.m. July 15th.

Johnson is 5'-3", approximately 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, and black and white shoes with light-up soles.

If you know her whereabouts call 911, or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5043.