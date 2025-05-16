Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 27-year-old Northland woman

Britany Phillips.png
KSHB
Britany Phillips
Britany Phillips.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for Britany Ilene Phillips, who has been missing for two weeks.

Phillips, 27 was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on May 2, at the Zona Rosa Quik Trip.

She frequents the area of Barry Road and N. Congress Avenue to North Oak.

Phillips is 5'7", 120 pounds with blue-green eyes, and long, loose dirty blonde curls. She was seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

If you know her whereabouts call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5043.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk

Let's Talk!