Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 27-year-old Northland woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for Britany Ilene Phillips, who has been missing for two weeks.

Phillips, 27 was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on May 2, at the Zona Rosa Quik Trip.

She frequents the area of Barry Road and N. Congress Avenue to North Oak.

Phillips is 5'7", 120 pounds with blue-green eyes, and long, loose dirty blonde curls. She was seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

If you know her whereabouts call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5043.

