KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy.

David Dimbiri was last seen on Saturday, June 28 around 5:20 p.m. near N.E. 63rd St. and N. Brighton Ave.

David is Black, 5-feet tall and weighs 80 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray athletic pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about David should contact 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.