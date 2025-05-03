Kansas City, Missouri police searching for missing Toni and Jalen Wilson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is searching for missing Toni and Jalen Wilson.

The KCPD Missing Persons Unit says the pair have been missing since 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

They were last seen near 37th & Garfield Avenue.

Toni is a 41-year-old black female, 5'-10" tall, weighing 190 pounds. She has red dreadlocks and brown eyes.

She was wearing red leggings and a colorful hoodie.

Jalen is a 5-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4' tall, and weighs 80 pounds. He was wearing a white puma hoodie and grey sweat pants.

IF you know where Toni and Jalen Wilson are you are encouraged to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043, or call 911.

