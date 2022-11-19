Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, Police locate missing KC woman

Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 11:59:05-05

UPDATE, 10: 23 a.m. | Police have located the missing woman safe.

EARLIER | Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help in searching for a woman who has been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.

The 42-year-old woman had been last seen in the area of 71st Street and North Overland Ave.

Police say she has been diagnosed with medical conditions that requires medication that she does not have with her.

Anyone with information should immediately call KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

