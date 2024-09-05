Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find a missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Caitlin Blose, 33, was last seen about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Locust Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said Blose is white, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

No information was available on what she was wearing when last seen.

She is often in the area near Fairview Park, 9913 E. 38th St., in KCMO.

Blose suffers from mental illness.

Police said if someone sees Blose to not to approach her, but call 911.

