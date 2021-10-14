Kansas City, Missouri, preps for winter, trains new snow plow drivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, has begun prepping for the winter season.

"Snow season is around the corner, and KCMO snow plow drivers are getting ready to roll when the first storm hits," a release from the city said. "Today, at business session, our Snow Team leadership will update the City Council about winter preparations this year, including training sessions that start this weekend for new drivers."

According to the release, the snow team has been busy all summer preparing.

"The KCMO Snow Team used the summer months to create an even better staffed and equipped snow operation," the release said. "Highlights include several key things that will make this the most successful snow season yet."

Those key things include more than 370 new snow plow drivers, 31 new trucks, 40,000 tons of salt, 20,000 gallons of calcium chloride and new truck technology, among other things.

“We are feeling confident heading into this snow season with the investments we’ve made in equipment, technology, materials and the additional staff available to plow snow,” Michael Shaw, the public works director for the city, said. “We look forward to rolling out these improvements when the first snow hits and continuing to provide and improve these basic services in every neighborhood.”

Snow training for the drivers begins this weekend.