Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools enrollment opens Dec. 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools' enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year began Monday, Dec. 6.

Enrollment is open online for families wanting to enroll their children in preschool, kindergarten or one of nine Signature Schools, according to a district news release.

KCPS' Signature Schools feature "unique themes and challenging programs tailored for students with specialized interests," according to the release. Each school has different enrollment standards but is free to apply to for any student in the district boundaries.

The different Signature Schools available for enrollment are:



African-Centered College Preparatory Academy Lower Campus

African-Centered College Preparatory Academy at Southeast High School

Border Star Montessori School

George Washington Carver Dual Language School

Foreign Language Academy

Harold Holliday, Sr. Montessori School

Lincoln College Preparatory Academy

Lincoln College Preparatory Academy Middle School

Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts

Also, KCPS families can apply online for the Kansas City Virtual Academy, a virtual school option for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

Parents can apply for enrollment at EnrollKC.org or can apply through computer kiosks located at the Office of Admissions at the KCPS Board of Education building at 2901 Troost Ave. More information about 2022-2023 school year enrollment is available on the district's website.