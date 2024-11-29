Kansas City, Missouri, public works crews prepared for weekend snow cleanup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow is expected to move into the area Saturday and Kansas City, Missouri, crews are prepared to treat and remove snow from the city's streets.

Crews will treat roads and bridges on Saturday morning.

If needed, they will be ready to spread salt and plow roads, according to a news release from the city.

The city has a snow command center with custom routing technology and provides snowplow drivers support during a storm.

Kansas City made changes to its snow plan in the past few years.

The plan includes plowing primary and residential streets 24 hours per day until roads are clear, plowing to the curb instead of a single pass, and using a new product, "ice ban," (magnesium chloride) which the news release states works better at lower temperatures and is not as hard on the road.

Shelters, including Hope Faith, True Light, Unity Southeast, and Hope City will be open every night, regardless of temperatures, from Dec. 1 to March 1.

Other shelters will open if temperatures drop to 25 degrees and below, according to the news release.

For more information, you can go to the city's website.

—

