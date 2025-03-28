Kansas City, Missouri, removes dead tree after neighbors repeatedly share concerns

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

After repeated calls for action and concern from neighbors, Kansas City, Missouri, has removed a dead tree in front of a midtown condo complex.

Residents contacted KSHB 41 News two weeks ago with frustrations over the dead tree. High wind gusts snapped a massive branch onto the building's power box, causing an outage that lasted a week.

Neighbor Alex Crowell called KSHB 41 News claiming he had reported the problematic tree to the city's 311 department since 2023.

He had not received any updates or seen any tree removal progress during those two years.

KSHB 41 News took an in-depth look at the city's 311 reporting process and whose responsibility it was to cut the tree down. After our stories aired last week and on Wednesday, contractors were out removing the tree on Thursday morning.

Removal is expected to take a few days, but neighbors shared their excitement for the progress.

"I don't believe we would have seen this action without KSHB," Crowell said.

