Kansas City, Missouri, residents worried about possible cuts in bus funding

Major budget cuts are being discussed for Kansas City's transit systems in 2025.

A group of concerned citizens Monday called on government leaders to keep the current bus routes and free bus fares.

Sunrise Movement KC advocates for sustainability and accessibility efforts.

They gathered Monday on the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse and their chants and cheers echoed off the courthouse's stone steps.

"What do we want? Better buses!" the group chanted.

Sunrise Movement KC called on Jackson County legislators for help after organizers said appeals to Kansas City, Missouri, leaders were ignored.

"I'm sometimes waiting outside for upwards of an hour, sometimes an hour-and-a-half, and that's not right," Kashmere Ketterman said. "That's why I'm out here to demand that our legislators fully fund our buses because city council has shown an unwillingness to do so."

Daily bus riders say they've noticed multiple bus routes being canceled or buses not showing up at all.

"I had to catch the bus from way over there, and sometimes the buses don't come," Talesha Green said. "You'll be sitting there waiting and the bus doesn't show up."

It's a problem KCMO riders fear will get worse if city government can't make up the budget shortfall.

A leader with Sunrise Movement KC explained he's already seen it happen in neighboring counties.

"Elected officials need to understand the real harmful costs of inaction here," Raymond Forstater said. "They need to understand that if nothing is done there is going to be a serious cost to the lives of thousands of people across the metro."

A spokesperson with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority provided a statement KSHB 41 News.

"KCATA continues to work with the City of Kansas City, Missouri, on the 2025 budget, while we continue to connect more than one million riders every month to opportunities through safe, reliable public transportation," said Cindy Baker, vice president of communications for the ATA. "KCATA was not notified about the rally that took place [on Monday] at the Jackson County courthouse."

A spokesperson for the city did not respond to our request for comment.