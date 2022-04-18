Kansas City, Missouri, says municipal golf courses exceeding revenue goals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s five municipally-owned golf courses are positioned to bring in roughly $1.8 million more than originally thought in 2022.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council is expected to review a request from the Parks and Recreation Department for nearly $700,000 to meet demands driven by “significant increases in participation” at the city’s five courses.

An ordinance that would approve the allocation from the city’s golf operations fund says that the increased participation has lead to increased costs of goods, services, supplies and labor.

Under the proposal, Shoal Creek Golf Club would receive $200,000; Swope Memorial Golf Course would receive $150,000; Minor Park and Hodge Park Golf Courses would receive $120,000 each; and Heart of America Golf Course would receive $100,000.

