Kansas City, Missouri, therapist offers tips as children return to classrooms

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools returned to in-person learning Wednesday, many students came back to classrooms that looked drastically different than when they left more than one year ago.

Dr. Erica Thompson, a licensed professional therapist, said parents can take a few approaches to help make the transition easier for their children.

First, try role-playing. It can be as simple as running through scenarios while sitting at the kitchen table having breakfast.

For example, ask the child how they can greet their friends without touching or giving them a hug. Maybe suggest an air-five or a fun dance. Ask about their concerns and help them come up with solutions, so they will be prepared for situations before they encounter them.

"If they have any questions, then the parents can help answer the questions prior to them getting to school," Thompson said. "So role play is really good because it definitely reduces the anxiety for the kids and the parents as they go back."

Parents also should expect some behavioral changes, according to Thompson.

"They're going to be very hyper about being back around other students because they haven't had that opportunity," she said. "So there may be some acting out in class."

While the behavior is normal, parents should still address it right away. Thompson said parents could sit down with the child and remind them that the expectations for their behavior are the same now as before the pandemic.

Most importantly, she said, parents should keep a positive attitude.

"Their attitude is going to make a big difference in how the kids are going to interact because if the parent's attitude is bad, the kids are not going to be very accepting of what's going to happen when they return to school," Thompson said.

She encouraged parents to stay patient and remember this is a learning process for everyone.