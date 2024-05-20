Kansas City, Missouri, to consider strengthening illegal dumping policies, enforcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two items up before members of the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council — introduced by council members Crispin Rea and Melissa Patterson-Hazley — would strengthen the city’s policies and enforcement to curb illegal dumping.

The first item would be a resolution calling on City Manager Brian Platt’s office to “develop and implement an administrative regulation” in an attempt to better respond and prevent illegal dumping.

The resolution would also call on Platt’s office to create a public information campaign to highlight any new policies and penalties.

The second item would amend the city’s Code of Ordinances, which council members hope would improve illegal dumping enforcement, and call on Platt’s office to provide an update on the new policies and enforcement quarterly.

Under existing city ordinance, violators found guilty of illegally dumping in a public space, public building or market, sidewalk, street, alley, boulevard, highway, right-of-way, viaduct, tunnel, park/parkway or on private property without the owner's consent currently face fines of not less than $1 and up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in the city jail.

The proposed ordinance would add sections for violators found guilty of illegal dumping on unimproved parcels, land bank property and vacant lots. These violators would face fines of not less than $500 and up to $1,000 and/or six months in the city jail.

The proposed changes also address repeat violators, who could face 48 hours of “shock imprisonment” in the city jail as well as a fine starting at $750 and not more than $1,000 and/or six months in the city jail.

Language of the first resolution cites the city’s recent investment in additional cameras to monitor locations with a track record of illegal dumping activity. The Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court is reportedly planning to create a new docket specifically for an expected increase in illegal dumping cases.

The resolution also supports the strengthened policies and enforcement through the city’s expanded bulky item pick-up and the Public Works Department’s purchase of a new clam truck.

If formally introduced at this Thursday’s council meeting, the two items would likely be assigned to the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee.

