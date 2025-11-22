Kansas City, Missouri, unveils plans for streetcar extension to Berkley Riverfront ahead of World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Plans for the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension were unveiled Saturday, marking the beginning of a major transformation for the Berkley Riverfront area.

The new extension will stretch 0.7 miles, connecting from Third Street and the Grand Boulevard bridge to end near the midpoint of Berkley Riverfront. The stop will place visitors just a five-minute walk from CPKC Stadium, with completion timed for the World Cup.

Jon Stephens is the president and CEO of Port KC.

"The goal is that this will be that Monday night football, this will be that World Cup quarter final lead-in where they say live from Kansas City, Missouri, in the United States of America," Stephens said. "We want to put our best foot forward. I'm confident we will."

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas views the extension as creating a new destination for Kansas City residents and visitors.

"This is putting a new area on the map," Lucas said. "Kansas Citians who've been here for a while know about the Plaza, they know about downtown, they know the Crossroads. This gives people another option, one that is entirely family-friendly."

The streetcar extension is part of a larger $5 million development plan that includes a pavilion featuring a canopy, sculptural lighting and enhanced amenities. The pavilion is designed to serve as the new "front door" to Berkley Riverfront, CPKC Stadium and future developments.

Stephens emphasized the project's focus on multiple transportation options.

"Really, the key is making this transit-oriented," Stephens said. "You can walk here, you can bike here, you can ride the streetcar here. Maybe someday soon you'll be able to get on a boat from here. We're pretty excited about that. And that is something that is very unique to the Midwest and really something that the rest of the world sees the value in when they visit our city."

Inspired by the movement and flow of the Missouri River, the architecturally striking canopy and vertical beacons of light will symbolize Kansas City’s deep connection to the river that shaped its history.

The CPKC Pavilion will stand as an artistic landmark — blending art, architecture, and function to create a distinctive and memorable arrival experience at the Riverfront.

"In the next few years, you're going to see thousands more people, dozens more restaurants, shops, amenities and all of that wrapped around this beautiful riverfront," Stephens said.

The streetcar extension is expected to be completed and ready for passengers by early 2026.

