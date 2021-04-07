Kansas City, Missouri, voters approve extension of 1% earnings tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, voters approved the extension of a 1% city earnings tax Tuesday, keeping an existing tax that officials said has been “core to city operations.”

With 86% of precincts reporting, the measure garnered 22,860 'yes' votes and 7,247 'no' votes.

“Retaining the earnings tax is essential for us," Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas previously told 41 Action News. "This is not your normal tax issue election. This is something that is core to city operations and has been core to city operations for years.”

The renewal is for a five-year period.

City residents pay the tax, along with non-residents who work in the city and businesses within the city limits.

Funds generated from the tax go toward trash pickup, first responder salaries and other city services.

The tax has historically generated more than $292 million annually, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a $23 million revenue loss.

With the approval of the tax, city officials expect it to bring in more than $269 million in the next fiscal year, which begins May 1.