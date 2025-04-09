Kansas City, Missouri, voters say yes to $474M KCPS bond issue in landmark vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since 1967, voters in the Kansas City, Missouri, Public School District approved a bond issuance.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, 85 percent of voters gave their approval of a $474 million bond issuance.

The bond issuance required more than 57 percent of the vote to pass.

Shortly after the final unofficial votes were posted, KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier offered a message to supporters.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called the results "a historic investment."

"By approving our first bond vote in Kansas City's public schools since the 1960s, Kansas City voters have closed the door on the segregation era in our city, battles over court oversight through the late 20th century, and the negative sentiment about our urban schools and students that followed for far too long," Lucas said in a statement. "School improvements will not only benefit students and educators today but will strengthen our neighborhoods and communities for generations to come."

The bond funding will go toward projects at 32 KCPS campuses and nine charter schools.

KSHB 41 News has previewed several of the projects during the election period.

The two biggest projects - at $68 million each - would go toward King Empowerment and a new Whitter Elementary School.

About $45 million will go toward turning the former Southwest High School into a middle school campus.

Other funds would go toward deferred maintenance at district buildings, many of which are decades old.

Among those projects is a $12.5 million renovation to Hale Cook Elementary School, which was built in 1928.

The vast majority of campuses are slated to get somewhere between less than 8 million apiece. According to the bond website, six of the nine charter schools and 20 of the 32 KCPS campuses listed will get that amount.

The district has websites where you can get more information, including the money that each location would receive. You can find the basic level list, which includes the total allotment of the GO bond (if approved) and the COP bond, here.

There’s a more detailed breakdown, including the 10-year total funding recommendation for each campus, listed here.

