Kansas City, Missouri, will celebrate 816 Day on Saturday with local deals and discounts across the city

Kansas City residents and businesses are celebrating 816 Day on Saturday with special deals and discounts across the city, offering locals a chance to show their city pride by shopping and dining locally.

From delicate chocolates to finger-lickin' ribs, Kansas City has something to offer everyone on what many consider should be a citywide holiday.

Jake Weller/KSHB Derek Byrne, Visit KC

"It's just another great opportunity to celebrate all the good things that are going on here," Derek Byrne, content director at Visit KC, said.

Numerous businesses are taking the city's area code to a whole other level on Saturday with $8.16 deals.

"These discounts make every dollar go a little bit further," Byrne said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Arthur Bryant's Barbecue

Arthur Bryant's, a legendary Kansas City barbecue restaurant, is offering three jumbo smoked wings with fries for $8.16.

"The people, they help us and come in here all the time, so we need to pay them back a little bit," Pete Coleman, manager at Arthur Bryant's, said. "We’re known all around the world. We have to fulfill that obligation to the people. We’re very proud of it."

Jake Weller/KSHB Pete Coleman

Kansas City barbecue drew in both locals and visitors like the Spanier family from Valley City, North Dakota. They're making a last-minute Midwest barbecue tour that wraps up in St. Louis before the new school year begins.

"There's a lot to be proud of here," Alan Spanier said. "Especially with all of the history, with places like this around, it's fantastic. It's hard to beat."

Jake Weller/KSHB Alan Spanier

For those with a sweet tooth, Christopher Elbow Chocolates is offering full-size Kansas City-made chocolate bars for $8.16.

"It's nice to have different products that we offer be on sale. In hopes that some people that may not have been able to get them before, can," Milo Mulford from Christopher Elbow Chocolate said. "In Kansas City, you can’t go anywhere without seeing someone with a smile."

Jake Weller/KSHB Milo Mulford

Union Station is also participating, with special $8.16 admission prices to Science City and the Guinness Book World Records exhibit.

"That Midwestern spirit and that hospitality really goes a long way," Byrne added.

Bryant Maddrick Chiefs displays hang outside Union Station.

Visit KC has a full list of deals from numerous Kansas City businesses. To view that list, click here.

