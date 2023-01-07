Kansas City, Missouri, woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted by Life Flight to hospital after van struck tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old male, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were injured after a van struck a tree Friday afternoon in Bates County.

At around 4:09 p.m., the driver of a 2007 Chrysler van lost control of the vehicle while driving over a hill at Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003 in Bates County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The van traveled off the road and struck a tree. Both the 35-year-old female driver and 13-year-old male passenger were ejected from the vehicle, MSHP says.

MSHP troopers and the Bates County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

The woman is in serious condition, while the boy sustained moderate injuries.

Both individuals were transported by Life Flight to an area hospital.