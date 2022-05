KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lafayette county.

Around 11:10 p.m. Trinity A Roberts, 46, traveled off the roadway at the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 131 and Highway 24. Roberts' vehicle, a 2011 Ford Truck, overturned, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.