KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.

At around 5:57 p.m. Friday, an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet struck a southbound 2015 Ram on the passenger side at U.S. 50 Highway and Route F, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 52-year-old KCMO woman, who was a passenger in the Chevrolet, was seriously injured in the crash.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.