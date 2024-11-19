Kansas City, Missouri's, Public Safety Task Force seeing success after rollout

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

—

Kansas City, Missouri's, Public Safety Task force is one of the city’s latest measures to address crime.

Its purpose is to create proactive strategies, identify areas of need, and deploy resources to those areas to address the problem.

KCMO City manager Brian Platt the force is multifaceted.

"It's all within the city; we partner with KCPD neighborhoods, departments, public works, and the health department," Platt said. "Whatever resources are needed in the moment to enforce all of our ordinances and rules and regulations that are on the books."

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB KCMO City Manager Brian Platt

The task force targets things such as sideshows, street racing and other public disturbances that lead to violence.

Kansas City Police Department

It also monitors unlicensed businesses and the unauthorized use of vacant properties — the task force reviews complaints as they come in, followed by constructing on-site inspections.

Joe Williamson, who has a background in public health and code enforcement, was assigned to be the task force director in June.

"My job, along with KCPD and other members of the task force, are to look at numbers that we get from KCPD, 311, and we look at calls for service, high-crime areas, high-crime businesses, or properties, and then we direct our resources to those properties," Williamson said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Joe Williamson

It started last year, but was officially revamped in June.

Task force members say they have seen success with reducing 911 calls and shutting down illegal activity.

"We’re working with both federal agencies and state agencies and our local small business community to make sure that we’re holding everyone accountable to the law," Platt said.

According to its website, "The Public Safety Task Force is committed to addressing concerns that impact the quality of life in our community, including issues related to business operations, and community well-being. We encourage residents and business owners to report any issues or concerns that may be affecting the safety, health, or general quality of life in your area."

You can email the task force directly at publicsafetytaskforce@kcmo.org.

The group meets monthly, but goes out on assignments every two weeks. The goal is for this to be a long-term proactive solution to crime.

—

