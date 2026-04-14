Kansas City, Missouri's Roy Blunt Luminary Park secures $5.1M for inclusive play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Roy Blunt Luminary Park, set to cover several blocks of Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a $5.1 million grant Tuesday.

The grant kicks off an initiative from the Mallouk Family Foundation to build 10 fully-accessible, all-ability parks across the Kansas City area.

Officials from the foundation, KCMO, downtown leaders and Variety KC announced the grant and initiative in a news conference Tuesday morning. You can watch below.

Roy Blunt Luminary Park organizers celebrate a financial milestone

Peter and Veronica Mallouk have partnered with Variety KC to build a series of connected, metro-wide network of inclusive parks. Their vision and philanthropic investment are driving the project.

Variety KC says when complete, no family will be more than 10 miles from a world-class, fully inclusive playground.

Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is grateful for the extraordinary gift and what it says about the future of the city.

"The generous investment of the Mallouks and partnership with Variety KC doesn't just build a playground; it sends a message to every family in this city, particularly those raising children of all abilities, that they belong here, and belong in the heart of the city and our region," Lucas said.

Peter Mallouk, President and CEO of Creative Planning, says they feel privileged to make an impact.

"What we love about it is it's going to make everyone feel welcome at every major playground in the area," Mallouk said.

Bill Dietrich, president and CEO of the Downtown Council of Kansas City, says the Mallouk commitment is one we all need to embrace and support to the fullest.

"We've had strong interest from potential donors who see Luminary Park as more than just a green space. They see it as an opportunity to re-imagine what it means for our community to be inclusive. That enthusiasm gives us great confidence in our ability to expand private fundraising and bring even more partners to the table," Dietrich said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

