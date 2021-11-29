Kansas City, MO, launches dashboards to track houseless resources during winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A series of dashboards to track resources available for Kansas City, Missouri’s houseless population are now live on the city’s website .

The dashboards include a daily snapshot of the city’s overall shelter bed availability and breaks down types of shelter beds by eligible population.

As of Monday, Nov. 29, the dashboard showed nearly 140 shelter beds available, most for single males. The data reflect an overall trend dating back to Nov. 16, the first day in which data is included on the table.

LINK: KCMO Shelter bed availability

“When the worst of winter hits, we’ll be ready to help people find shelter space quickly, and make sure that all available space is being used,” 5th district city councilwoman and chairwoman of the city’s Houseless Task Force, Ryana Parks-Shaw, said Monday in a city press release.

The dashboard was part of a plan unveiled in late October that kicks in when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.

As part of Monday’s release, the city included ways the community can help provide resources for the houseless.

In partnership with City Union Mission, the city is organizing a drop-off location from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at 1700 E. 8th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Items needed include winter gear, specifically in large and extra large sizes for both men and women.