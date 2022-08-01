Kansas City, MO, officials allege mobile home illegally dumped near interstate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An entire mobile home was recently illegally dumped in eastern, Kansas City, Missouri, officials allege.

A city spokesperson said officials discovered the mobile home underneath a bridge on Friday, July 29 near 23rd Street and Manchester Trafficway.

City investigators were working Monday to learn more about the circumstances.

The city has battled illegal dumping sites for years and has even established a hotline for people to report tips anonymously.

More information about illegal dumping is available on the city’s website .

—