Kansas City Monarchs host fan fest as season opener approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With just 10 days before the Kansas City Monarchs return to the diamond, the club hosted a fan fest on Saturday to get fans excited for the upcoming season.

The event happened at Union Station, and the first 500 fans to arrive at the event received a signed KC Monarchs pendant autographed by manager Joe Calfapietra.

Owner Mark Brandmeyer said fans who attend games can expect incredible food and upgrades to the stadium. He also said it's been a dream come true to bring the Monarchs back to the Kansas City area.

"We missed last season and now to be able to see this through and to see the team back on the field is incredibly exciting," Brandmeyer said.

The team's Opening Day is scheduled for May 18 at the Field of Legends.