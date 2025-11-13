Kansas City mothers who lost children to violence get community support for Thanksgiving

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Kansas City Mothers in Charge is ensuring that mothers who have lost loved ones to violence know they still have community support during the grief that often comes with the holiday season.

The organization provided 50 mothers who lost children to violence in 2025 with $50 gift cards to help pay for their Thanksgiving dinner and removing one burden in an already challenging time.

"We pick 50, but if we could do more, we would have," said Latrice Murray, KC Mothers in Charge volunteer coordinator.

Jake Weller Latrice Murray, KC Mothers in Charge volunteer coordinator.

For many mothers, this Thanksgiving will be their first without their child.

"That first year is hard because that seat at the table is empty," Murray said.

Zeruiah Dennis's daughter, Laila, was killed in a domestic violence attack in May. She knows this Thanksgiving will be different without her daughter's presence and her help with cooking.

Jake Weller Zeruiah Dennis lost her daughter Laila to domestic violence in May

"Macaroni and cheese, but with raw sweet potatoes," said Dennis. "Definitely going to miss that she was a soul food girl so she absolutely looked forward to holidays. I know it's going to be difficult, but any Thursday is difficult."

The gesture provides more than financial assistance. For mothers like Jacquetta Murray, whose son died in September, it serves as a reminder that they are not alone in their grief.

"It means a lot to people like me," Murray said.

Jake Weller Jacquetta Murray, lost son to gun violence

The simple act of community support helps these mothers realize they still have reasons to be grateful, even in the midst of their loss.

"I'm not alone in my feelings and the way that I'm feeling," said Murray. "There's other women a part of this that didn't ask to be a part of it as well. And it hurts, but I'm happy they're here for me."

Filling their tables, even if they can’t fill their void.

