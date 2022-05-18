Watch
Kansas City motorcyclist dies in crash involving 4 vehicles in Smithville

Posted at 6:27 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 08:06:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist from Kansas City, Missouri, has died in a crash involving four vehicles Tuesday evening on northbound Highway 169 in Smithville, Missouri.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 21-year-old Samuel M Reffett, driving a 2013 Honda motorcycle, crashed into a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Reffett was ejected from the motorcycle, and struck two other vehicles, a 2007 Toyota Tacoma and a 2016 Ford Explorer, crash logs say.

Reffett was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

