Kansas City moves to expand CPKC Stadium and grow Riverfront development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced legislation supporting a major expansion of CPKC Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Current.

The proposal also calls for investing in surrounding development along the Missouri River.

The expansion would increase the capacity of the stadium, construct more parking, trail connections, shops, and add further mixed-use development.

"The Kansas City Current presents one of the greatest success stories in our city's recent history, and CPKC Stadium has already proved that world-class investment in women's sports pays off," said Mayor Quinton Lucas. "We look to build on that momentum, expanding a stadium district that will draw more visitors, create jobs, help Kansas City compete for more global and national events, and strengthen our riverfront for generations to come."

The legislation directs city leadership to negotiate final deal terms with the Kansas City Current, giving the City Council final say on the project.

To help fund the project the city would issue bonds, backed by the Current ownership, and include additional investment from the State of Missouri.

The legislation also adds broader improvements to the Berkley Riverfront, including public gathering spaces, amenities along the levee, ensuring expanded outdoor parks and trail space accessible to Kansas Citians and close to the city's urban core.

The ordinance will be reviewed in late June by the City Council.