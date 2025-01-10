Kansas City Municipal Court launches new 'Wellness Court'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of efforts to treat the underlying issues leading to low-level crime, the Kansas City Municipal Court is offering an alternative to those facing ordinance violations.

Instead of facing jail time, participants in the new Wellness Court can complete a year-long program tackling mental health and substance abuse issues.

The Wellness Court combines what was previously the Drug Court and Mental Health Court in Kansas City.

"Something we were seeing when we had separate courts was that people were getting transferred back and forth between the two because most of the participants had co-occurring disorders. And so we are bringing the whole treatment team together in one staffing, so they don’t need to worry about referring people out. Everyone will be at the table," explained Judge Courtney Wachal.

By offering services under one umbrella, experts within the court system say they hope to better serve individuals and get them on the road to rehabilitation and being productive members of society.

"Changing these behaviors is a long process. It takes a lot of guidance. It takes a lot of relearning in a positive environment where people are recognized for the improvements in the efforts they’re making," added Wachal.

The Kansas City Municipal Wellness Court is "an intensive court-supervised comprehensive treatment program." It is completely voluntary, but after an initial screening, there are strict requirements to graduate.

There are four phases to the new program, including reintegrating individuals into society and helping them find housing and employment, if necessary.

"For people who struggle with substance abuse and mental health, jail is a terrible place for them, and so this is getting them out in the community where they can get the resources they need," said Wachal. "So, we put in that work for a year, and the participant obviously does most of the work, but the goal is that when they complete the program, they know they have a support system. They have the tools they need so they can stay in that wonderful place where they’re at and live their best life."

The first cases held in Wellness Court will begin Jan. 16.

