Kansas City Museum reopens after 4 years of renovations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Museum has reopened after closing due to a multi-million dollar renovation project in 2017.

The $22 million restoration and renovation of Corinthian Hall was funded through public and private donations.

The museum worked with design firm Gallagher & Associates to create the architectural design, and construction of the hall was completed in 2019.

After construction was completed, the museum's six staff members worked to prepare the exhibits "for fabrication and installation," according to the museum's website.

"Education and public programs are being developed, cultural events reimagined, and operational preparation in full swing for a café, soda fountain and retail store — all to reopen Corinthian Hall by fall 2021," the website said.

Reservations are required to visit the Kansas City Museum, but admission is free to the public.

The museum is closed Monday-Wednesday, but it is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.