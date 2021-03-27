Kansas City musician offers students a chance to explore different instruments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many students to put their musical interests on pause.

On Saturday, a Kansas City musician, who's worked with several Grammy nominated musicians, gave some students a chance to explore different instruments.

Mike Corrigan, the founder and president of B.A.C. Musical Instruments, hosted "Explore Music" day on Saturday.

The music lives on!



Happening now: because of COVID-19 most 5th graders couldn’t start band this year, but a local music center is making sure these kids don’t fall back further and using these band test kits for them to decide which instrument they like playing. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/aBnz6Fws9N — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) March 27, 2021

The event gave some 5th-grade students a chance to explore different instruments through "band test kits."

Students will then decide what instrument they would want to play when they enter the 6th grade.

The event was held at the tennis courts in the Craigmont Neighborhood located at 9628 Melrose Street in Overland Park, Kansas.

Corrigan hopes a small band between the students forms following the event.

