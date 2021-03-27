Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City musician offers students a chance to explore different instruments

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nick Starling/KSHB
"Explore Music Day" gave some 5th graders a chance to at exploring different instruments.
Explore Music Day
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 13:58:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many students to put their musical interests on pause.

On Saturday, a Kansas City musician, who's worked with several Grammy nominated musicians, gave some students a chance to explore different instruments.

Mike Corrigan, the founder and president of B.A.C. Musical Instruments, hosted "Explore Music" day on Saturday.

The event gave some 5th-grade students a chance to explore different instruments through "band test kits."

Students will then decide what instrument they would want to play when they enter the 6th grade.

The event was held at the tennis courts in the Craigmont Neighborhood located at 9628 Melrose Street in Overland Park, Kansas.

Corrigan hopes a small band between the students forms following the event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!