KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is once again in the running to host a major international soccer tournament.

FIFA released its bid evaluation report on Wednesday, listing Kansas City as a potential host city for the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup, with Arrowhead Stadium named as a proposed host venue.

Watch: Kansas City named potential host city for 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup in new bid evaluation report

Kansas City named potential host city for 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup in new bid evaluation report

The report says Arrowhead exceeds the minimum requirement for its proposed match category, which includes games up to the semifinal round.

Kansas City also tied for the highest score among proposed Fan Fest sites.

The joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica received an overall score of 4.4 out of 5. The FIFA Congress is expected to make the hosting decision final later this month. A decision on individual host cities could come next fall.

Kansas City Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson said the city's experience hosting the Men's World Cup this past summer gives her confidence heading into the process.

"It takes a lot of work to be at that table, to be at a national stage, at a global stage, to know that we're recognized as a city that can host mega events, and I feel very confident today that they will have no, difficulty in choosing Kansas City for some part of 2031," Nelson said.

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