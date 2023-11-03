Kansas City names Melissa Cooper as city's first female Aviation Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Melissa Cooper has been named the Direction of Aviation for Kansas City.

She is the first woman to fill the role in the history of the City's Aviation Department.

Cooper was selected following a nationwide search. She has spent more than 15 years with the city, most recently serving as the Deputy Director of Aviation of Properties and Commercial Development, a position where she helped launch Kansas City's $1.5 billion new airport terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

"I am truly honored, as a lifetime Kansas City resident, to serve our community and to lead the men and women of the Aviation Department, in pursuit of a first-class airport experience for our business and leisure travelers arriving to and departing from Kansas City, " Cooper said.

KC Mayor Quinton Lucas said "The opening of our brand-new Kansas City International Airport terminal was a transformational project for our community which took the strong leadership of many, with Melissa Cooper playing an integral role.

Cooper was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She holds a Master of Science degree in aviation safety and a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation technology both from the University of Central Missouri.

She will begin her new role Nov. 6.

