Kansas City native holds world record for largest edible gingerbread village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City native holds the world record for the largest entirely edible gingerbread village in the world.

It’s called Gingerbread Lane, and a smaller model of the world record-breaking village is on display at the City Market in downtown Kansas City.

“We haven’t verified it yet, but I’m pretty sure I’m the only guy on planet earth that makes gingerbread houses for a job,” Jon Lovitch, the mastermind behind Gingerbread Lane, said.

Gingerbread Lane is only on display in four cities across the U.S.: right here in Kansas City, Philadelphia, New York City and Houston.

“We wanted to see this really cool gingerbread display because we wanted to see what it looked like and see the structure of how they made those buildings,” said little Eliza Precht, alongside her younger sister Gemma and her grandma JoAnn.

Eliza said they couldn’t wait to see the display. She said they’re visiting from Nebraska.

“Kids of all ages will enjoy this, as well as lots of things we offer down in City Market. It’s one of the things we make a point to do as a city-owned public space,” Sue Patterson with City Market said.

Patterson added that the display is like the star on top of the tree for the City Market’s businesses.

“We thought it’s really awesome! We liked how they used different types of candy for everything,” Eliza said in agreement. “I think we’re really lucky that we live really close to that, so we can always come and see it.”

It’s shaping up to be a holiday experience Eliza, Gemma and hopefully all viewers, will never forget.

“When people are looking at it, they’re not worried about anything like pandemics, or economy-based, or a kid’s report card, or whatever it is,” Lovitch said of his creation. “For the five, or 10 or 15 minutes they’re looking at my exhibit, they’re very happy regardless of what’s going on at that particular moment in their lives.”

You can visit Gingerbread Lane for free at City Market until Jan. 12. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. All City Market shops are open daily year round. The Farmers Market resumes on Saturdays beginning Jan. 6.