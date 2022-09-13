Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis wins Emmy for outstanding lead actor in comedy series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason Sudeikis continues to represent the Kansas City area on the national stage.

Sudeikis, a Shawnee Mission West graduate, won a Television Academy Emmy award on Monday night.

He took home the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in the show Ted Lasso. Sudeikis also won the award last year.

Sudeikis edged out Donald Glover, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

KSHB 41 reporter Jordan Betts spoke with Brett Goldstein (plays Roy Kent), who won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in Ted Lasso after his win and asked him about the impact the Shawnee grad has had on his life.

"Jason and this show completely changed my life," Goldstein said. "I am forever indebted to him."

