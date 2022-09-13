Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis wins Emmy for outstanding lead actor in comedy series

Awards Season 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Colin Hutton/AP
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jason Sudeikis in a scene from "Ted Lasso."
Awards Season 2022
Posted at 9:28 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 22:28:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Jason Sudeikis continues to represent the Kansas City area on the national stage.

Sudeikis, a Shawnee Mission West graduate, won a Television Academy Emmy award on Monday night.

He took home the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in the show Ted Lasso. Sudeikis also won the award last year.

Sudeikis edged out Donald Glover, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

KSHB 41 reporter Jordan Betts spoke with Brett Goldstein (plays Roy Kent), who won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in Ted Lasso after his win and asked him about the impact the Shawnee grad has had on his life.

"Jason and this show completely changed my life," Goldstein said. "I am forever indebted to him."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock