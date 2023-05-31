Kansas City nonprofit gifts graduates toolkit to plan future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High school and college graduates across the country received a free gift from a Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit this month.

The DeBruce Foundation created a graduation toolkit full of online resources to help graduates plan their next steps.

The DeBruce Foundation is dedicated to helping people achieve their potential by guiding them to the appropriate pathway.

More than 100,000 people have used the foundation’s Agile Work Profiler to find their strongest characteristics.

The graduation toolkit includes three main resources. First, it encourages graduates to take the Agile Work Profiler, a 15-minute assessment of their interests and abilities.

Next, the toolkit gives graduates access to the Career Explorer which matches a person’s Agile Work Profiler results with careers. The online tool shows which careers are in-demand, how much a career pays and what different careers require in terms of education of skills.

Finally, the toolkit helps graduates visualize their futures by guiding them through an exercise where graduates literally draw their future.

“It is a pretty good opportunity for people to figure out their careers and get a plan started,” Devon Frost said.

Frost graduated from Blue Springs South High School this May and took the Agile Work Profiler this week. Frost plans to attend the University of Missouri in the fall.

As an organized person, Frost appreciates the guidance this toolkit provides.

“It’s usually good to have a plan for me and I think it works more smoothly,” he said.

The DeBruce Foundation’s graduation toolkit is available on its website free of charge. The Agile Work Profiler requires users to enter an email address in order to complete the assessment.

—