Kansas City nonprofit 'HALO' holds showcase for youth experiencing homelessness

Posted at 9:46 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 22:46:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — On Thursday night, children experiencing homelessness and who may be at-risk had the chance to show case their talents in Kansas City, Missouri.

HALO, a nonprofit that helps over 700 youth each year in KCMO, held its annual summer showcase.

The showcase gave an inside look into how the children find inspiration through their art.

"These kids are so talented, and they're so capable of everything that they can imagine," Carly Schultze, chief program officer at the HALO learning center said. "They want to have the community come out and support them."

At the showcase, there were was a surprise singing performance from Madelyn and La'Shay, two participants in HALO.

It also featured an art gallery.

