Kansas City nonprofit helps stitch together World Health Organization's COVID-19 Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit played a crucial role in bringing an international artist's vision to life.

Rightfully Sewn, a subsidiary of Alphapointe, got the call to help from artist Marcos Lutyens, who was commissioned by the World Health Organization to create a special COVID-19 memorial.

“I actually kind of thought we were being punked," said Tyler Bennett, the president and executive director of Rightfully Sewn.

Bennett says he was surprised, but proud to get the call out of the blue.

"I got a call from a very nice gentleman with a British accent, who told me that he was making this project for the World Health Organization and could we help," he said.

Lutyens had the idea for the concept, but he came to Rightfully Sewn seamstresses like Shelby Ellis and Taherah Hosainzada for their skills.

“And to be considered a place where an artist would come to ask us for something like this — I think that’s really cool," Ellis said.

They created a 400 square-foot fabric map of the globe using scrap fabric supplied by ScrapsKC.

It took more than 20 seamstresses to complete the project.

“This is going to be displayed for the World Health Organizations anniversary," Bennett said. "It will be on-display in the United Nations building."

The final piece is heading to New York to be assembled and displayed.

