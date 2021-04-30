Kansas City nurses bound for Hawaii vacation deliver baby on flight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of Kansas City-area healthcare workers was in the right spot at the right time Thursday.

The right spot just happened to be on a Hawaii-bound flight in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

The right time just happened to be when a fellow traveler went into labor in the airplane bathroom.

One member of the team, which included three neonatal intensive care unit nurses, a physician's assistant and a family medicine doctor, took to social media to document their efforts to help a mother deliver her baby 27 weeks into term.

