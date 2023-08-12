Kansas City organizations give school supplies to hundreds of kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Having school supplies can make all the difference for a kid heading back to school.

The Guadalupe Centers, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City and the Mattie Rhodes Centers all came together Friday afternoon to help provide those supplies to a predominately Hispanic community.

According to them, having proper supplies can lead to an improvement in grades, creativity and their attitude towards learning.

The organizations put on a back to school giveaway event to provide for families needing supplies.

Lucas Orozco, a father of three, has seen the impact having the right tools has had on his children.

"I mean, you give them the tools and they run with them," Orozco said. "You give them the crayons, you give them a pen, anything. You give them anything and they will turn it into whatever. I've seen my daughter turn paper into gold."

This year's event went quick, hundreds of people flooded in to get supplies within an hour of its start.

Besides providing backpacks, writing utensils, folders and papers, organizers provided haircuts and school uniforms.

“No child should be denied the opportunity to prosper through education or have to feel inadequate without the necessary school supplies,” said Gina Coronado, youth awareness coordinator for the Guadalupe Centers.

