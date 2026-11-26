KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A holiday meal is something many of us look forward to. But for some Kansas City families, it can be a challenge getting it on the table — and local organizations are working to change that.

According to Harvesters, about 15% of people in the Greater Kansas City area face food insecurity. That means for thousands of our neighbors, a Thanksgiving meal isn't a guarantee.

The Salvation Army is helping fill that need. On Wednesday, the organization packed and delivered meals to seniors across the city. They're not alone in their efforts.

Major Xavier Montenegro, the Salvation Army KC commander, told me what it means to have so many organizations trying to help the Kansas City community.

"The need is great. There's a lot of people that are hungry. There's people that are struggling to afford groceries and need a lot of support. And we have a group of community members and all these nonprofit organizations that are amazing, that are willing to give back. And that's what it takes to support a community," Montenegro said.

KSHB Major Xavier Montenegro

Several other organizations are opening their doors on Thanksgiving to make sure people have a place to get a holiday meal:



Central Avenue Center of Hope — 11 N. 15th St., Kansas City, KS | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Community of Christ — 3371 Blue Ridge Blvd., Independence, MO | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

South KC Community Hall — 406 W. 74th St., Kansas City, MO | 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Martin Luther Lutheran Church — 1200 SW Blue Pkwy., Lee's Summit, MO | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

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