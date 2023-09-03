Kansas City Parrot Head Club honors Jimmy Buffett at Monarchs baseball game Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been a hard day for Parrot Heads everywhere after the loss of icon Jimmy Buffett at the age of 76.

"Shock and in tears for most of the morning," said one local member, Krys Reese.

"Being 76 years old, you know, it was well before his time," said Kansas City Parrot Head Club President Lou Manker. "He should’ve lived longer than that."

But the Kansas City chapter continues to remember the good times, like Jimmy would.

"Today with the death of Jimmy, we’re really supporting one another and trying to remember the good times as opposed to the bad," said another member, Ann McElhenny.

And while they're living like it's "5 o'clock somewhere," they're partying with a purpose.

"Everything we do, every time we get together, it’s always for some kind of charity," Manker said, "The giving was part of his lifestyle, and he would want us to continue this, so we’re going to."

Every month the club chooses a different charity to help. In August, they raised $400 for the local nonprofit Risen from the Ashes, supporting horses and other animals in need.

"Many of the charities are charities that were important — it’s hard to say were — important to Jimmy," McElhenny said.

The club brought the celebration to Legends Field Saturday night. It was Hawaiian Night at the Kansas City Monarchs, and it was the perfect opportunity to honor Jimmy. A member of the club played the steel drums for the National Anthem, and Manker got to throw out the first pitch.

Steel drums for the National Anthem, right on theme pic.twitter.com/qycwqNLrLn — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) September 3, 2023

"I hope this kinda brings a little light to the world as far as what he was about and what the Parrot Head Clubs were about," Manker said.

Because on top of the fun and the giving, they're grateful for the community Jimmy created for them.

"I have met people here that are my wonderful life-long friends now that I’d have never met if it had not been for his music and the club," Reese said.

The Kansas City Parrot Head Club meets once a month and are always taking new members.

