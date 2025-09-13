Kansas City Patriots Run honors heroes, supports families of the fallen

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Hundreds of runners laced up their sneakers Saturday morning at the Patriots Run this weekend — an endurance event dedicated to honoring first responders, service members, and their families.

The race is unlike most. Instead of a set distance, participants commit to running for nine hours and 11 minutes — a symbolic tribute to Sept. 11th.

"We suffer for nine hours and 11 minutes and any of those veterans or first responders that could be with us today would be proud and happy to be here. The fact that we get to go out and grind it out with people we care about for something really special is pretty awesome,” said Andrew Potter owner of ROKC.

All proceeds help support the Folds of Honor organization. The nonprofit helps provide scholarships to children and spouses of fallen heroes.

Potter says he thinks of people like Jeremy Katzenberger, a former Army Ranger killed in action in 2011. Katzenberger’s wife, Colleen, was able to continue her education and support their young son thanks to scholarships funded by events like this.

“What this does as a community to serve a cause that serves those families that need it — it’s just an easy decision to go suffer for the day,” said Potter.

Participant Christine Noehren planned to run a 5K. She says the run is about doing something small to give back to those who gave so much.

“So many people sacrifice so much of themselves to protect our freedoms,” said Noehren. “We owe it to them. Even if that means coming out on a Saturday and running a couple laps around campus and raising some money to support a great cause.”



