Kansas City performances of 'Hamilton' delayed to 2023

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - This July 9, 2016 file photo shows The "Hamilton" marquee at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York. The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday, May 12, 2020, it will offer the live capture of Miranda’s show on Disney TV Plus starting on July 3. It had been slated to be in movie theaters in October, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:13:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "Hamilton" fans will have to wait a little longer for the hit musical to return to Kansas City stages.

The musical was scheduled to kick off the season with performances from Sept. 28 through Oct. 10 of this year.

However, the Broadway in Kansas City series announced "Hamilton" will now be rescheduled for March 21 through April 2, 2023.

“We’re disappointed that our Hamilton dates need to shift a bit later, but understand that the complexity of relaunching these enormous tours will sometimes necessitate change. In order to accommodate the continued impact of Covid-19 on the touring Broadway industry, it is necessary to move our Hamilton dates,” Leslie Broecker of Broadway Across America said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to open our season with TOOTSIE. It’s a wonderful musical that our audiences will love and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the theatre.”

Information on tickets and showtimes for the rest of the series can be found online.

