Kansas City Pet Project announces Teresa Johnson out as CEO of organization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teresa Johnson is out as CEO of Kansas City Pet Project, the nonprofit announced Friday.

Steven Kaufman, who was appointed by the KC Pet Project Board of Directors as interim CEO, will oversee day-to-day operations.

Kaufman will bring over 30 years of experience in the nonprofit and government sectors, KC Pet Project said.

In a statement announcing Johnson's departure, the nonprofit thanked her for 13 years of service.

"On behalf of the board, I extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Teresa for her commitment, service, and leadership to KC Pet Project the past 13 years," Anthony Mittan KC Pet Project board chair, said in a statement. "Teresa has been instrumental in helping establish and grow the philosophy of animal sheltering in Kansas City to one focused on lifesaving. The important work she has led for the people and pets of Kansas City, and nationally, has provided great momentum for animal welfare. We wish her well in her future pursuits."

The announcement came just a day after the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council directed City Manager Brian Platt's office to explore a plan that would have the city handle animal services within city limits.

Platt's office is to report back to the full council within 30 days. Any plan recommended by his office will need to be approved by the full council.

KSHB 41 reached out to KC Pet Project for comment on the council's efforts on Thursday, but didn't hear back.

It wasn't clear in KC Pet Project's announcement if the council's efforts played a role in Johnson's departure.

"KC Pet Project remains steadfast in our commitment to serving Kansas City and advancing our mission of creating a compassionate, safe community for pets and people," Mittan said. "During this leadership transition, our dedicated team and Board of Directors are working together to ensure stability, continuity, and the highest level of care and service for our community."

