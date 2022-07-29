Kansas City Pet Project to cut hours due to influx of pets, staffing shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Pet Project said Friday it's continuing to have a record number of pets coming into the shelter, and because of this will have to reduce its hours.

In June, KC Pet Project received more than 1,600 new pets at the shelter.

On top of the number of pets coming into the shelter, KC Pet Project also said it's dealing with staffing shortages.

The reduced hours will go into effect on Aug. 1.

Hours for the KC Campus for Animal Care Adoption will be:

Monday through Saturday: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Hours for the KC Campus for Animal Care Admissions and Pet Support Center will be:

Monday through Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

In addition, owner surrender appointments will not be scheduled on Saturday or Sunday.

KC Pet Project said it's hiring for a variety of positions. Those job postings can be seen on its website .

