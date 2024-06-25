Kansas City plays role in Stanley Cup as pit stop for Edmonton Oilers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was long way between the two regions — Miami and Edmonton — playing in this year’s NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

More than 2,600 miles to be exact.

On Tuesday, the Oilers made their way back to Edmonton after falling short Monday night in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers.

Part of that journey included a stop at Kansas City International Airport.

The team stopped at KMCI each time they traveled between Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Edmonton International Airport, including Tuesday afternoon.

A somber departure from Kansas City for the Oilers. MCI was the team’s fuel stop returning from Fort Lauderdale today. @JoeKCI @JustinMeyerKC @Sam_Hartle pic.twitter.com/MYFWZN9LYJ — Mason McCall (@mccall_photos) June 25, 2024

The Oilers’ team plane, an Airbus A320 charter operated by Air Canada, didn't have the range to make the full trip heading north back to Canada.

During the seven game series, the Oilers made a total of three stops in Kansas City: June 11, June 19 and June 25.

Each stop lasted about an hour and helped to break up what would otherwise have been a six hour flight.

