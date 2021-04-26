Kansas City Police arrest man after chase and reported kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police arrested a man Sunday night after a reported kidnapping and pursuit.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Woodland Avenue on a reported shooting.

When they got there, they did not find any shooting victims, but were contacted by several witnesses who said an adult man had kidnapped an adult woman who was also a family relative at gunpoint.

The witnesses told officers the suspect took the woman in a vehicle and left the scene.

While officers were still on scene, they saw the suspect drive by the scene with the woman still inside the vehicle.

Tactical officers initiated a vehicle pursuit.

Shortly after the chase began, the vehicle stopped and officers tried to negotiate with the suspect.

Officers say the suspect appeared to be armed with a gun.

The suspect fled again and the pursuit continued.

The suspect then pulled the vehicle into a parking lot in the 300 block of Maple.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later.

The victim was not hurt.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation continues.

